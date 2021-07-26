Heyward Davis
Heyward Davis, 58, of 520 Hall Street, husband of Rita Davis, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Cicero Davis and the late Lillie Mae Fuller Davis.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Rita Davis of Greenwood; three sons, Garrett Patterson, Germarian Patterson, and Rakevious Patterson, all of Greenwood; one daughter, Raneisha Davis of Greenwood; four step daughters, MaKeila Patterson, Shalonda (Nate) Patterson Thompson, Shaquelia Patterson, and Nykia Patterson, all of Greenwood; two brothers, Thomas Lee Davis of McCormick and Allen Davis of Greenwood; two sisters, Carrie (Pat) Hawes and Kathleen Davis, both of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Roosevelt Moton. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.