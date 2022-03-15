ABBEVILLE — Hester Alena Wiles Crawford, 80, of Abbeville, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at her home.
Born in Bristol, VA, she was a daughter of the late Paul M. and Roxie Lee Lyon Wiles. In 1974, Hester moved to Abbeville and considered it her home. She started her career with the City of Abbeville and was an accounting clerk for 25 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. In her free time, she enjoyed reading mystery books, crossword puzzles and puzzles. Hester was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Abbeville.
Hester was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was twice married, first to the late Jack S. McCorkle, the father of her two children and second William E. "Bill" Crawford.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Leigh Ann McCorkle Crawford of Clinton; a son, John Joseph McCorkle of Augusta, GA; a stepdaughter who was raised in the home, Andrea Crawford Hodge (Brandon); a stepson, Christopher Crawford, both of Greenwood; a niece, Rebecca "Becky" Williams McClain (John); a great niece, Hannah McClain, all of Bluff City, TN; grandchildren: Kayla, T.C., Alex, Joseph, Austin, Katelin, Brandon and Breanna; four great-grandchildren and several cousins.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and also on Saturday at Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City, TN, from 2-3 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Morning View Cemetery in Bluff City, TN, with her nephew, Mr. John McClain officiating.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Bill Crawford, her best friend and life companion, for his kindness shown throughout the years to Hester.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.