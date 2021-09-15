MCCORMICK — Mr. Hervey W. Walker Jr., age 95, departed this life on September 12, 2021 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
Mr. Walker was the husband of Mrs. Leola Grant Walker and the owner and operator of Walker Funeral Home in McCormick, SC, and Brown and Walker Funeral Home in Abbeville, SC. He was an active member of Shiloh AME Church, where he was a member of several auxiliaries throughout his lifetime. He attended SC State College and Meharry Medical College. He was a 1946 graduate of The American Academy of Embalming of New York City. He was a US Army Veteran and a recipient of many awards through out the county with the most prestigious being the SC Ambassador for Outstanding Commitment of Economic Development Award from then Governor Nikki Haley. He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. Fraternity, a former member of McCormick City Council, former Mayor Pro-Tem, member of NAACP, the McCormick Senior Center Board, the McCormick Chamber of Commerce, former Chairman of the Board of Social Services , the Sons of Aid Lodge #30 and former member of Bethany Masonic Lodge #415. Those left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Leola; two daughters: Mrs. Maria (Albert Leroy) Thompson of Atlanta, GA, and Mrs. Angela (Thaddeus) Franklin of Des Moines, IA, five grandsons and one great-granddaughter, one sister Blondelle Williams and one sister-in-law, Alma Walker and a God Son Rev. Garland Pierce.
Graveside funeral services will be at noon Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Shiloh AME Church, with the pastor, Rev. Paul Wharton officiating. Please follow Covid-19 protocol, masks required.
Public viewing and visitation will be Friday 5-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Walker Family Fund, which assists students interested in health careers. Make donations by calling 864-294-2000.