ABBEVILLE — Herschel Robert "Bob" Brewer, 79, husband of Cletta Whitley Brewer, passed away Monday June 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
He was a son of the late Herschel Conrad Brewer and Lillie Camp Brewer.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama, the Brewer's moved to Abbeville in 1975 to work for Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Bob's hobbies included working in the garden, fishing, going to auctions at Nail's Creek, woodworking, watching Clemson football, fish fry's, and he loved to grill steaks and BBQ ribs, which were his specialty. Sundays were special to him as the family and grandchildren gathered for lunch. Bob was a member of South Side Baptist Church in Abbeville and a 50 year Master Mason.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years Cletta Whitley Brewer of the home; a son Brian Herschel Brewer (Nita) of Greenwood, SC; a daughter Cynthia Brewer Evans (Scott) of Greenwood, SC; a sister Mildred Kizzire of Mt. Olvie, Alabama; a brother Nathan Brewer of Florence, Alabama; four grandchildren Sawyer Evans, Samantha Fischer (Jake) Matthew Brewer, Grace Brewer and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with Mr. Billy Ray Price officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Bob may be made to The Grace Brewer Fund for Special Education, Greenwood School District 50, C/O South State Bank, 109 Montague Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.
Online condolences may be made to the Brewer family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
