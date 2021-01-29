Herman Cook, 72, resident of Broken Ridge Drive, husband of Vicki Martin Cook, passed away January 16, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Augusta, GA, on January 29, 1948, he was the son of the late Alton I. and Laura Pearl Dickey Cook. Mr. Cook was a graduate of Metter High School Class of 1966 and retired from Grede Foundry. Herman was an United States Marine Corps Veteran and also worked as Deputy Sheriff for Candler County and Bulloch County of GA.
Mr. Cook was a member of Marshall Road Church of God and was a past member of Statesboro Church of God.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Joshua H. Cook and wife Tabitha of Greenwood; a daughter, Brittany L. Cook of the home; and a twin brother Howard Cook and wife Emmie of Metter, GA; a sister, Georgia Cheshire and husband Gene of Callhan, FL; a brother, Robert Cook and wife Frances of Metter, GA; and 4 grandchildren, Tabor Cook, Quinn Cook, Greyson Cook, Jasmine Heindl and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m., with Pastor Shawn Williams and Rev. Milton B. Hannah.
Memorials may be made to The Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, 273 Columbus Avenue, Suite 10 Tuckahoe, NY 10707.
