Herby M. Rosenberg

ABBEVILLE — Herby M. Rosenberg, 75, of Abbeville, husband of Patrice King Rosenberg, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Wilmington, NC, to the late Dr. George V. Rosenberg and Edith Cochran Rosenberg.

A 1965 graduate of Abbeville High School, Herby also graduated from the Gordon Military College in Barnesville, GA. He owned and operated retail Liquor Stores in Abbeville and Greenwood for 40 years. A sports enthusiast, especially enjoying golfing, Herby was a faithful Clemson Tiger fan who never missed a game. He was of the Presbyterian faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Chad ‘Pooh Bear’ Barber and Ken Holbert ; sister-in-law, Holly Keller; and father and mother-in-law, Osborn and Ramona King.

Herby is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patrice; son, Herb Rosenberg, Jr. of Hilton Head, SC; two sisters, Patsy R. Riley (Milburn) and Grace R. Nelson; a brother-in-law, Chip King (Julie), all of Abbeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, in Melrose Cemetery. The family is at the home.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff of HomeBridge Hospice of Abbeville for their kind and considerate care of Herby.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Herby, may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.

