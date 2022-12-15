NINETY SIX — William Herbert Threlkeld, 87, of Old Edgefield Road, Ninety Six, widower of both, Leila Lynch Threlkeld, mother of his children and second wife, Luvenia Beck Threlkeld, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.

Born in Lowndesville, he was a son of the late Otis Young "OY" Threlkeld and Bonnie Moore Threlkeld. In 1970, he opened up Threlko, Inc. and was a former member of Union Baptist Church in Iva. He was a Dale Earnhardt and Nascar enthusiast, enjoyed traveling and camping in his free time. Herbert loved his family, German Shepherds and operating Caterpillar equipment.

Tags