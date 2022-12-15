NINETY SIX — William Herbert Threlkeld, 87, of Old Edgefield Road, Ninety Six, widower of both, Leila Lynch Threlkeld, mother of his children and second wife, Luvenia Beck Threlkeld, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.
Born in Lowndesville, he was a son of the late Otis Young "OY" Threlkeld and Bonnie Moore Threlkeld. In 1970, he opened up Threlko, Inc. and was a former member of Union Baptist Church in Iva. He was a Dale Earnhardt and Nascar enthusiast, enjoyed traveling and camping in his free time. Herbert loved his family, German Shepherds and operating Caterpillar equipment.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Brickle and a brother, Harold Threlkeld.
Surviving are his children, Renee Davis (Richard), Teresa Cavender (Roddy), Dwayne Threlkeld (Pam), Travis Threlkeld (Rhonda) and Kristie Griffin (Chad), all of Ninety Six; a brother, Young Threlkeld (Carla) of Simpsonville; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Mr. Ryan Pitts officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wil Threlkeld, Tucker Threlkeld, Andy Threlkeld, Chase Horne, Justin Trull and Jones Dove.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home before the service from 1-2:30 pm.
The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, Amy Spencer, Tiffany Makins, Emma Chandler and his granddaughters for their excellent care.