Herbert R. Corbitt, 91, widower of Venice Lollis "Billie" Corbitt, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born January 2, 1930, in Calhoun County, he was a son of the late Ernest E. and Callie Rucker Corbitt. He was a graduate of Clemson College and was a retired school teacher from Columbia City Schools. He was a member of Greenwood First Baptist Church. Prior to relocating to Greenwood, he was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Kilbourne Park Baptist Church in Columbia.
Mr. Corbitt was a man of abiding Christian faith; his legacy will continue in the memories shared by his family and friends. With his education in agriculture and horticulture, Mr. Corbitt was an accomplished gardener and landscape expert.
Surviving are one son, David Corbitt and wife Bonnie of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Lauren Jo Corbitt of Greenwood and Nathan Michael Baker of Pennington, NJ; and a brother, Maurice R. Corbitt of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca Corbitt Baker.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the narthex of the church.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
