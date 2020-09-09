Herbert Higgins, 70, of 1611 Marshall Road, widower of Linda Carter Higgins, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Edgefield, he was the son of the late Lonnie Higgins Sr. and the late Sarah Quarles Higgins. He was a member in Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca. He is preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters, Angela (Bryant) Higgins Moore of Greenwood, Christy Adams Lopez of Greenville, LaKendra Carter of Greenwood, and Nakeisha Carter Lewis of Simpsonville; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one uncle, Rev. Henry Quarles; a special friend, Patricia Irvin; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Church yard services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery on Laurens Highway. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family will be at the home of a daughter Angela Higgins Moore, 652 Gilliam Avenue. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.