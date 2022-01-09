Herbert Eugene Dodson, 74, of Troy, husband of Kathy Adams Dodson, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was a son of the late Virgil Eugene Dodson and Nancy Elizabeth Davenport Dodson. He was retired from Grede Foundry and served in the US Army. Herbert was a simple man who enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and working on his truck.
He is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Wanda Gibert (Brian) of Ninety Six and Stacey Dodson of Donalds; his sister, Sharon Culbertson (John) of Greenwood; a brother, Charles W. Dodson of Tennessee; grandchildren, Tyler Gibert, Desiree Tallman, Heather Matthews and Hunter Fain and great-grandchildren, Brianna, Bailey, Bridget, Carson, Mason, Carter, Addilyn and Millie.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Keith Dodson.
Services will be private.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
