Henry Wills Jr.

Henry Kirkland Wills Jr., 81, of 716 Sidney Drive, husband of Elizabeth Ann Smith Wills for 55 years, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Raised in Gulfport, MS, he was a son of the late Henry K. Wills, Sr. and Geraldine F. Hansen Wills. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and a master's degree in chemical engineering from The University of South Carolina and retired from Flexible Technologies in Abbeville. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was First Lieutenant. He loved bike riding and mining for gemstones with his wife and daughter. He and Ann enjoyed raising orchids and using them to make corsages and doing small weddings for no charge. He was a talented tuba player and photographer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ann, of the home, are his daughter, Molly Ann Haltiwanger (Brian) of Lexington; brother, Ronald Wills (Cheryl) of McHenry, IL; and sister, Virginia Wills Wirth of West Columbia.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Waller and Rev. Alvin Smith officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mr. Wills' life tribute page at www.harelyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.