Henry Leland Reynolds, Jr., 82, beloved husband of Cecelia Colvert Reynolds, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Henry Leland and Bryte Daniel Reynolds. Henry was the owner of Bamco, Inc., had served in the Army National Guard and was an Eagle Scout. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where he had served as chairman of the Board of Deacons, was an Elder and sang in the choir for many years. He was an avid Clemson fan, loved music of all kinds and performed with the Greenwood Festival Chorale.
He is survived by his wife of the home; daughters, Menke Harvin (Bubba) of Greenwood, Anna Graham Fox (Chas) of Baskin Ridge, NJ and Bryte Reynolds Corbett of Columbia; a sister, Dannie Horne (Rev. Charles) of Greenville; and grandchildren, Cecelia Reynolds Fox, Charles Eldon "Blu" Fox, Sophia Kirkman Harvin and Bryte Daniel Corbett.
A private service will be held.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 (firstgreenwood.com) or to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (gwdhumanesociety.org).
