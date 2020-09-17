Henry Raymond ‘Hank’ Jordan Jr.
Henry Raymond “Hank” Jordan Jr., 76, resident of Lake Street, long time companion of Norma Belliveau, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born July 2, 1944, in Tilton, NH, he was a son of the late Henry Raymond Jordan, Sr. and Geneva Gilbert Jordan Vadnais. He was educated in the Manchester, New Hampshire School System and was the former owner/operator of Hank’s Engine Repair in New Hampshire and did small engine repair part-time once moving to Greenwood.
He was a member of Hodges Church of God, where he was an active member of the church choir.
Surviving in addition to Ms. Belliveau are two brothers, James R. “Jim” Jordan and wife Linda, and Charles Vadnais and wife Carole, all of Port Orange, Florida; and three children, Henry, Wendy and Kimberly; four nephews and a niece.
Memorial services and inurnment of his remains in Oakbrook Memorial Park will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hodges Church of God, 4802 Highway 25 North, Hodges, SC 29653.
