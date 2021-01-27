Henry Padget

Henry Nathaniel Padget, 89, of Greenwood, SC, died on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Born on February 27, 1931, in Saluda, SC, he graduated from Saluda High School in 1949; served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict, stationed in West Germany; and graduated from Forrest Junior College in Anderson, SC, in 1954.
He retired from Richloom Home Fashions in 2006.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, the Mauldin Sunday School Class and the Sounds of Grace Senior Choir.
He is survived by daughter Shawn P. Snead (Keith) of Greenwood; son Jonathan H. Padget (Scott Wells) of Washington, DC; and grandchildren Edward (Ayla) Snead, Andrew Snead and Kathleen Snead of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by parents Alvin D. Padget and Eunice P. Padget; spouse Cynthia Ann Chastain Padget; and siblings Margaret P. Yarbrough, Ben Padget, Billie P. Clary, Alvin D. Padget Jr., Hester P. Forrest, Callie Sue Padget and Josiah Padget.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Chuck Moates officiating. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing and the use of face masks for the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sounds of Grace Senior Choir at First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649, fbcgwd.org/giving, or to a charity of one's choice.
