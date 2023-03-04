Henry Nicholson Mar 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCORMICK — Henry Nicholson, 72, of 411 Talbert St. McCormick passed on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at his home. The family will gather at the home. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Father of firsts: Man's life is a walk through Black history in Greenwood Greenwood man gets 23-year sentence in death of 18-month-old Calhoun Falls man faces federal drug count PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’ Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood EAA and AMA sponsors Build and Fly project Georgia Scott turns 100 March is Reading Month Miss Emerald Pageant winners announced Barnes and Meyer accept oath of membership Lander hosts SCPSA Conference