Henry M. Lee
Henry M. “Slick” Lee, Sr. 83, of Greenwood, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 surrounded by the people he loved the most.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Sidney A. Lee and Frankie M. Lee. He had a long and highly successful career as a regional sales manager covering thirty-three states, including Hawaii. Henry left a lasting impact on the future generations with whom he worked. Slick was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, and storyteller. He was lucky enough to travel the world doing his favorite things. He was always the life of the party and enjoyed entertaining his family and friends with his unique cuisine. He also loved to sing and dance. Slick was a real character, always living his life to the fullest. He was very charismatic and never met a stranger. Slick was a man of the people and if you were blessed enough to meet him, he always had a smile on his face and a story to share that left a lasting impression. This is his legacy!
He is survived by his wife, Leslie; their dog, Jake; children, Mary Katherine (Chip), Ashley (Tommy), Miller, and Jennifer; sisters, Betty Ligon of Greenwood and Mary Pate of Simpsonville; brother, Sid Lee of Waterloo; grandchildren, John, Kristen, Josh, Kaitlyn, Preston, and Noble; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Joe Lee.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Slick’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
