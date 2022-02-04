WATERLOO — Mr. Henry Lee Cunningham Sr. was born April 24, 1936, in Laurens County, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Clarence and Dollis Cunningham.

He attended the Laurens County school system and began his Christian journey at an early age, by becoming a member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church, where he stayed a faithful member until his health declined.

"Sonny" dedicated 30 years to B.F Shaw, in Laurens, SC, until retirement. Sonny devoted countless years to his mechanical passion, where he was known as the Waterloo mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one adopted son Tommy Foster, and one grandson Delando Shawn Foster.

Sonny leaves to cherish fond memories with his loving wife, Ruby Foster Cunningham of the home; four siblings Clarence (Ruby) Cunningham of Waterloo, SC, Cbell Foggie of Hempstead NY, Martha Brewster of Gray Court, SC, and Gennie V Hayward of Augusta GA. Within his marriage he also leaves behind one adopted daughter Jacqueline (Willie) Hill and Sherry (Cedell) Hill, both of Waterloo, SC, Stephen L. Cunningham of Edgefield, SC, and Henry (Tammy) Cunningham Jr. of Greenwood SC; 13 grandchildren, 18 greatgrandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He also leaves behind two very devoted friends that were dear to him as sons Wesley Robinson and Douglas Foster and one very special nephew Stevie Foggie along with a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church at 1 p.m., with Reverend Herbert E. Glenn officiating. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 - 6:00 PM.

The family is at the home.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Cunningham Family.

