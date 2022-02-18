Henry Lamarche Connors
GREENVILLE — Henry Lamarche “Hank” Connors, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Brookdale Brush Creek Assisted Living, under the care of Brookdale Hospice in Greenville, SC.
Hank was born on October 17, 1925, in Bryn Mawr, PA, and grew up in Lake Forest, IL. He was the son of the late Thomas Armour and Marie Lamarche Connors and is survived by his brother Edward and sister Marie, of Colorado and Vermont, respectively. Hank was predeceased by his older brother Thomas. He attended the Taft School and graduated from Yale University in 1948.
Hank’s father was a top executive in the food and agriculture industry, which gave Hank the opportunity to spend summers in stockyards and ranches as a “cowboy,” as he used to say. (It was also during his stints out west that Hank, who loved and played sports, won a local Golden Gloves boxing match in St. Joseph, MO.) The work during those years sparked his passion for the cattle industry, and after graduating from Yale, he later obtained a graduate degree in agriculture from Clemson University.
He married the late Ruth “Sister” Hines, of Greenwood, SC, where he worked for the Greenwood Packing Plant and later opened and operated Greenwood Feed & Seed, Inc., a Ralston-Purina distributor, and Emerald C. Farms, as well as dairy and poultry operations. They had six children: Marcy Connors, Greenville, SC; Cathy Stuckey, Greenville, SC; Hap Connors (Carey), Alexandria, VA; Peggy Richardson, Arlington, VA; Susie Dibble (Charles), Columbia, SC; and Tom Connors (Mary Van), Mt. Pleasant, SC. For many years, the farm was the destination for horse rides, cattle drives, hunts, hay bailing, cookouts, bonfires and exploring the woods. The marriage ended in 1984.
In Greenwood, Hank and his family were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was a member of several state and local agricultural and community organizations and starred in several plays at the Greenwood Community Little Theatre, most notably “The King and I,” “The Fantasticks!” and “Oliver.” Hank was also a founding member of Cambridge Academy.
After the sale of his agricultural operations, Hank relocated to Germany to pursue other business opportunities. There, he met and married his second wife, Mary Agnes Ashley, a principal with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools. They retired to Buckhannon, WV, where they were active in the Holy Rosary Catholic church, and local school and business organizations. After her death, Hank then moved to Greenville, SC.
Hank’s other survivors include 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many beautiful nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family is working on arrangements with Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes. Updates and memories can be shared at www.thomasmcafee.com.