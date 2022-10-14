Henry James " Fox" Phillips 85, of 123 Oakland Street husband of Jeanette Jackson Phillips entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2022 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County April 3, 1937 a son of Maple Phillips and Virginia (Parks) Foster. He was the step son of Bennie Foster and Hattie Mae Phillips. He was owner of Phillips Builders and a member of Ebenezer AME Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and American Legion Post #224.
Surviving is his wife Jeanette of the home, three sons, Stanley Little (Louise) of Anderson, SC , Sherman Little of Greenwood and Eric Jackson of Hartford, CO; three daughters, Sheila Chamberlain, Robin Wideman and Melissa Phillips of Greenwood; four brothers, Willie Anthony Phillips (Wallatte) and Maple Phillips, Jr. (Janie) of Edgefield, SC, Raymond Phillips(Lillie) of Greenwood, Wendell Phillips (Deidra) of Augusta, GA ; two sisters, Clyde McCier of Greenwood and Alfreda Bush (Hodges) Edgefield, SC ; 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Noon Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Hodges Bush officiating. Burial will follow after the service.
Public viewing will be held at the funeral home Monday October 17, from 1-5 pm.
The family is at the home. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family
