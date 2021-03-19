Henry Hurley Jr., 57, of 407 Bolt Avenue, husband of Carolyn Coleman Hurley, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Henry Hurley Sr. and the late Daisy Pearl Williams Hurley. He was a member of Zion Temple 7th Day Adventist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Antonio Coleman and Marvin Coleman, both of Greenwood; two daughters, Bridgette Coleman and Quintella Hurley both of Greenwood; two brothers, Sammy Hurley and Cornelius (Nicole) Hurley, both of Greenwood; one sister, Cressa Hurley of Greenwood; six grandchildren, and two which were raised in the home; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Horace Malone. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.