NORTH AUGUSTA — Mr. Henry Garrett Goff Jr., age 71, of North Augusta, SC, passed away December 17, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. He was a retired manager for Bi Lo for over 30 years of service and was a avid NASCAR fan.
Survived by his children, Michael Goff and his wife Kiyana, Kristin Boatwright and her husband, Nicholas; sister, Kay Barbot-Hill and her husband, Jackie; grandchildren, Jonathan and Logan Goff and Everett Boatwright.
Graveside services were held Saturday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, with Chaplin Jud Henley.
