Henry Chandler
Henry Chandler, 86, of 123 Bell Oaks Drive West, husband of Gloria Chandler, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Gaston, Alabama, he was the son of the late Henry Chandler and the late Hattie Noble. He was a member of Church of God in Christ, where he served as a Deacon and also served in the Air Force and the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 67 years; two sons, Earl J. (Janice) Chandler of Abbeville and Gregory (Connie) Chandler of Anderson; four daughters, Rosalind Smith of the home, Natalie Chandler of Charlotte, NC, Charita Chandler and Colleen (Donnell) Jones, both of Greenwood; two brothers, Leroy Chandler and Tommy Lee Chandler, both of Alabama; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Presiding will be Rev. Earl J. Chandler. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.