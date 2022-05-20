Henry Bryant Finley Jr.

Henry Bryant Finley Jr., 87, resident of Clifton Street, husband of Bobbie Nell Hughes Finley, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home.

Born August 21, 1934, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Henry Bryant Finley, Sr. and Deana Johnson Finley. He attended Greenwood High School and the Business College in Columbia and was a US Army Veteran. Mr. Finley retired from Pet Dairy after 37 years of service and was previously employed with Greenwood Mills.

He was a member of Harris United Methodist Church and the Cooper Reed Sunday School Class, as well as a member of the Greenwood Masonic Lodge #91 A.F.M. and was a Hejaz Shriner.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years are two daughters, Karen (John) Stamps of Greenwood and Angela (Fiancé, Tom Marchesani) Goldman of Maple Shade, NJ; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hughes of Ware Shoals; three grandchildren, Morgan Wittmayer, Allen Hord and Bradley Hord; two great-grandchildren, Jesse Wittmayer and Jeorge Wittmayer; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family, Kayla (Ryan) Black, Colton Black, Presley Black, Kasey, Kirk, Tripp and Kabe McGee, Kevin Carson, Bud Segars, Virginia and Mike Carson, Teddy and Luvenia Mendez.

Mr. Finley was preceded in death by his two sisters, Vivian Carson and Lucille Hinton; and a step-granddaughter, Whitney McGee.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Harris United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Tuesday evening.

Memorials may be made to Harris United Methodist Church, PO Box 2066, Greenwood, SC 29646-0066, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who have cared for Mr. Finley over the years.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Finley family.

