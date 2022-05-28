ABBEVILLE — Mr. Henry Antonio 'Peck' Dawson, Jr., 30, passed on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of Henry Dawson, Sr. of Elberton, GA and Doris Tillman of the home. Henry was a 2011 Graduate of Abbeville High School.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Lighthouse Ministries, Abbeville, SC. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be held Monday from 2:00 until 7:00PM. The family is at 703 Cambridge Street, Abbeville. You can find the full obituary at www.richiefunalhome.com Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home Inc.

