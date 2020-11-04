HENRIETTA WHETSTONE
Raleigh, N.C.- Henrietta Whetstone, 57, of 316 Grisson Street, departed this walk of life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Henry Clanton and the late Dora Tolbert.
She leaves to cherish her memories one brother, Alex Tolbert of Greenwood; two sisters, Nancy (Joe) Light and Nora (Marvin) Christopher both of Greenwood; a longtime companion Joe "Pinto" Henderson of Raleigh, NC; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Faith Christian Center, conducted by Pastor Alvin Deal. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of her sister Nancy Light, 123 Donegal Drive (Emerald Place). Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.