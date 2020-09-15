Hennie Cox
Henrietta “Hennie” Gill Cox, 96, formerly of Ridgewood Circle, Greenwood, widow of Thomas E. Cox, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at NHC of Mauldin.
Born in Rodman, SC, she was a daughter of the late George Alexander and Henrietta Lyle Gill. Hennie was a graduate of Winthrop University and retired as a teacher with Greenwood District 50. She was a member of the Phelea Study Club and the Greenwood Woman’s Club. Before moving to Greenville to live with her daughter, Hennie was a very active member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Mason Sunday School Class and Circle 10.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Ann Gill Cox Turner; her sister, Ann Gill Nannarello; and her brother, George Alexander Gill, Jr.
Hennie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth “Bett” and Chuck McCleskey of Greenville; two special grandchildren, Westly Pool Runk of Bluffton and Madeline Kennedy Sams of Nashville, TN; a special friend, Jerri Alexander of West Columbia and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. Masks are required and strict social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.mainstreetgreenwood.org) or to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (gwdhumanesociety.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.