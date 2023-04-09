Helen Williams Goldman, 87, resident of Cassell Circle, widow of Dean Goldman, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, October 30, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Alvin and Ruby Tyner Williams. Helen was a 1953 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from The Shepherd's Shoppe Bookstore in Greenwood.
She was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church, the Ebbie McCarthy Sunday School Class and the VFW Axillary #8131.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Ann and husband, Richard Stroup of Greenwood, Cheryl and husband, Mark Bellamy of Ninety Six; five grandchildren, Chris Stroup, Richard Stroup, Will Stroup, Heather Wrenn and Stephen Bellamy; grandson-in-law, Michael Ginn; and nine great-grandchildren, Anthony Dean Stroup, Tanner Ginn, Braedon Stroup, William Stroup, Kyler Byington, Carson Ginn, Ava Grace Stroup, Logan Ginn and Lucas Wrenn; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Hughes (Bobby) and Mary Lou Gibert (Irvin); and two brothers, Paul Williams and Johnny Williams (Margaret). She is also survived by special friend and caregiver, Linda Wells.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Goldman; granddaughter, Mary Beth Stroup; two brothers, Billy Ray and Thomas Williams and a sister, Geanie Jordan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Rev. Michael How officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Monday evening.
Pallbearers will be Chris Stroup, William Stroup, Carson Ginn, Logan Ginn, Mark Bellamy, Stephen Bellamy, Mark Wrenn and Kyler Byington.
Honorary escort will be members of the Ebbie McCarthy Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, 205 Church Street N., Ninety Six, SC 29666.