Helen Williams Goldman, 87, resident of Cassell Circle, widow of Dean Goldman, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Augusta University Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, October 30, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Alvin and Ruby Tyner Williams. Helen was a 1953 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from The Shepherd's Shoppe Bookstore in Greenwood.

Tags