MCCORMICK — Helen Wideman-McDaniel, 87, of McCormick, widow of Willie McDaniel, passed at her home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family, she was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and a homemaker.
She is survived by four sons, Frank McDaniel of the home, Willie Lee (Betty) Wideman of Cokesbury, David (Ann) Wideman and James Edward (Geraldine) Wideman both of Greenwood, five daughters, Roberta Patterson, Nora (Thomas) Callaham, Mary Johnson, Lynda (Ricky) Calhoun and Cathy (Al ) Williams all of Greenwood, a brother, James Wideman of Greenwood, a sister, Ellen Wideman of McCormick, forty-two grandchildren, fifty great grandchildren and twenty great-great grandchildren
Public viewing will be Saturday October 31, 2020 form 1:00pm - 7:00pm at the funeral home
Graveside services will be 1:00pm Sunday November 1, 2020 at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick.
The family is at the home in McCormick and at the home of her daughter, Cathy (Al) Williams in Greenwood.
