WARE SHOALS — Helen Jean Haynes Smithey, 88, widow of Raymond Bradford Smithey, of Turkey Creek Drive, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at National Health Care - Greenwood.

Born in Americus GA, she was a daughter of the late James Roy and Rosa Lee Cornwell Haynes. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Surviving are: two sons, Bob Smithey of Ware Shoals and Alan Smithey of San Diego CA; her daughter, Rita (Johnny) Page of Abbeville; two brothers, James Roy "Buddy" (Karen) Haynes, Jr. of OR, and Johnny Haynes of TX; a sister, Nell Lackey of AR; four grandchildren, Patricia MacMurphy, Claire Smithey, Emma Page, and Gracie Smithey; a great-grandson, Camden Lee MacMurphy; and a great-niece, Tracy McKee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Jimmie Rose Carver and Paula Moulton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.