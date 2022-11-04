Helen Satterfield Wanda Rinker Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helen SatterfieldHelen Manley Satterfield, 75, of Greenwood, widow of Bobby Dean Satterfield, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Piedmont Medical Center.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harley Funeral Home Helen Manley Satterfield Crematory Bobby Dean Satterfield Piedmont Medical Center Arrangement Most read stories Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Greenwood man faces gun charges Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run