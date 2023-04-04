Helen Patterson Wanda Rinker Apr 4, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCCORMICK — Helen Patterson, 88, of 500 Pine St., died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at McCormick Post Acute Facility in McCormick, SC.The family is at the home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man gets 30-year sentence in shooting, robbery Greenwood police investigate Tuesday morning shooting Greenwood shoemaker, VA doctor earn patent for orthopedic shoes Greenwood man facing drug trafficking charge Self's residency program tied for third in country with exam scores Realities of the Job: Chaudoin keeps contact with deputies while giving remarks Program put skilled trades into practice through “Tiny House” Project Eaton presents funds to GCC Walker crowned Mr. Lander University Fraternity partners with students to host Home Run Derby The old, venerable Phoenix School Greenwood County Education Association announces scholarship recipients Enviva sponsors team at Klays for Kids