Helen Ruth Haynes, 96, former resident of Prosperity Drive, Greenwood, passed away quietly on her birthday Saturday, January 30, 2021, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born January 30, 1925 in Tignall, GA, she was a daughter of W. A and Leila Parton Haynes. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired from Greenwood Mills.
Helen faithfully attended South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was also a member of the Willing Workers of Shingle Hollow Congregational Holiness Campground in Rutherfordton, NC.
Surviving is her brother, Watson Haynes (Peggy) of Greenwood. She is also survived by nephews, Jerrel and Thea Goldman, Barry, Tim, John and Joe Haynes, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Lucille H. Holder, Mary Willie H. Goldman and Mae Alice Haynes.
Funeral services will be conducted following CDC guidelines at 2:00 Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Helen's service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.blythfueralhome.com where online condolences can also be made.
Pallbearers will be great nephews and nephews.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1 until 2 Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home. Please observe CDC guidelines as you visit with the family.
Memorials may be made to Shingle Hollow Campground Willing Workers c/o Peggy Haynes, 203 Sagewood Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Haynes family.