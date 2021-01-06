Helen Hans
CLINTON — Helen Hans passed away peacefully in the COVID unit at Presbyterian Home in Clinton, SC, after a very brief illness on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Born in McCormick, SC, to the late Perrin Griffin Fooshe (mayor of McCormick in 1950’s) and Lucy Boozer Reynolds Fooshe, she is the youngest and last survivor of their 6 children. Preceding her in death are her parents, brothers, Larkin Perrin, Clyde Thomas, John William (Mayor of McCormick in 1980’s), Charles Edward, and sister, Virginia Anne Fooshe Stratton and her husbands: Sgt. William (Bill) Cooke Walker, Alcott Ashborn and Dr. Clarence Hans. She grew up in the McCormick United Methodist Church in McCormick, SC, but joined First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC, when she married Dr. Hans.
Helen loved life, her family, music, dancing, bridge, entertaining friends and traveling. She was a member of several bridge groups wherever she lived, dance groups in Florida and McCormick and enjoyed inviting friends to join them as guests. One of her favorites was playing her organ and having friends and family gather round and sing with her.
She traveled to many states and countries and took Spanish language classes before traveling to South and Central Americas! Her last cruise was in 2018 to Spain with her friend Mary McAlister, both in their early 90’s! She loved laughing and enjoyed telling a funny joke. She enjoyed giving gifts to others and generously supported several organizations: Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, and others.
She is survived by 5 nieces, Jacqueline Fooshe Court, Rosemary Fooshe Pettus, Kimberly Anne Fooshe Turley, Susan Fooshe Peterson, and Evelyn Fooshe Ogden; and one nephew David Self Fooshe. Also surviving are numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be conducted Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, SC.
The family is grateful to the loving care Helen was given at Clinton Presbyterian Home by their dedicated staff, (LeAnne Campbell, Amanda Bohrer, Sheila and Lucy, Dina Hair, Diana Blakely, and others who took care of Helen) and continue to be helpful to the family during this time. The PCSC dining room staff who took such good care of her before she was ill and after were some of her favorite people, too, always telling the family about their special treats and how good she was treated. We teased her that she was Queen for a Day with that kind of treatment!
Also, the family is grateful to Laurens County Hospice staff and nurses and to Elite Home Services Staff and workers for their compassionate care, especially to Reanna Chaffin for her special caring attention on Christmas Day!
Anyone wishing to remember Helen may donate to a charity of their choice in her memory.
