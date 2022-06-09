ABBEVILLE — Helen Cannon Hawthorne, 86, of Abbeville, wife of the late Billy Hawthorne, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Chesnee, SC. She was born in Greenville, SC, to the late James and Nell Barnette Cannon.

Mrs. Hawthorne, a dedicated homemaker, served as a caregiver to her community and retired from the former Abbeville Manufacturing. She was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, and involved with the Tween-Agers Senior Group, a Circle and sang in the choir.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hawthorne was preceded in death by her three sisters; Chris Boyd, Ruth Williams and Hazel Cannon.

She is survived by her two sons; Ray Hawthorne (Janice) and Rev. Dr. Daryle Hawthorne (Christy); three brothers; Marvin Cannon, Hugh Cannon and Gary Cannon; four sisters, Ernestine Campbell, Edith Morgan, Joyce Hawkins, Peggy Hayes; eight grandchildren, Chris, Casey (Mel), Dustin, Drew, Lauren, Katelyn Micah and Josiah; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hannah and Cameron.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with her grandson, Rev. Drew Hawthorne, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Hawthorne, may be made to the Abbeville First Baptist Church, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Agape Hospice of the Upstate, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family is at the home of Janice and Ray Hawthorne in Abbeville, SC.

