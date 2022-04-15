PIEDMONT — Ms. Heaven Rekeen Hurley, age 31, died April 10, 2022 in Piedmont, SC. She was born in Greenwood, SC, and was the daughter of Johnny Hurley and the late Jennifer Hurley and the granddaughter of William Bulter and the late Betty Bulter. She was a former employee in the food service industry and a home maker. She attended public school in Greenwood, SC.

Surviving in addition to her father and grandfather are five children; one sister; four brothers and a host of uncles, aunts, and friends.

Services will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Noon in the chapel of Pierce Funeral Home. Burial will be in Harbison Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at their respective Homes. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.