NINETY SIX — Hazel Robinson Rhodes, 101, resident of Park Street, widow of James Langdon Rhodes, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home.
Born March 9, 1920, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Joe Pickens Robinson and Essie Jane Shirley Robinson. She was a 1938 graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills, Ninety Six Plant and Adams Plant, before joining the staff of Parr Propane Gas Company, from which she retired.
A member of Cambridge United Methodist Church, she was also a longtime member and past president of United Methodist Women and the Every-Ready Sunday School Class. She was also a long time member of the Callie Self/ Mary Pinckney Ouzts Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a daughter, Peggy Rushton of Ninety Six; a daughter-in-law, Jeanie Rhodes of Ninety Six; six grandchildren, Bobo (Suzanne) Rushton, Dusty Rhodes, Jima Rushton, Tasha (Jason) Muterspaugh, Jonica (Mike) Cser and Janet Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Cayson (Kara) Rushton, John Allen (Josh) Rhodes, Kyndall Chappelle, Khylee Muterspaugh and 8 other great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, Lakelyn Rushton.
She was predeceased by two sons, Larry Rhodes and Johnny Rhodes; three sisters, Mary Chandler, Virginia Ouzts and Millie Jones; and four brothers, Sam Robinson, Jack Robinson, Joe Robinson and Bo Robinson.
Private graveside services will be conducted Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Hank Brooks and Rev. Dan Smyth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff and medical staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for all their love and devotion extended to Mrs. Rhodes and them during her illness. Also, to Flo Brown who has been a constant friend and companion.
