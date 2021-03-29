Hazel Moragne Roundtree
Hazel Moragne Roundtree, 95, of 712 Weldon Avenue, widow of Tom Roundtree, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Promise Land, she was the daughter of the late Fred Moragne and the late Lettie Richie Moragne. She was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, where she was the Mother of the Church, Missionary Society, Senior Choir, and the last survivor of her family.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Carolyn Scott of Greenwood, SC and Elaine Roundtree of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.