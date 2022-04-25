Hazel Howard Hammett

DUNCAN — Hazel Howard Hammett of Duncan passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was the wife of the late Mitchell E. Hammett. She was born May 16, 1933, in Landrum, SC to the late Green and Connie Howard. She was retired from Whiteside’s Construction and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Hazel is survived by two daughters Connie Hammett of Greenwood and Mitchele McNamara and husband Tom of Duncan, as well as two sons Howard Hammett and wife Sandy of Duncan and David Hammett of Norcross, GA. She is survived by two brothers, Olin Howard of Inman and Raymond Howard of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Haley, Harley, Austin and Kierstyn Hammett and Melanie McNamara.

Funeral services were 3 p.m. Monday at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, with Rev. Joey Burnett and Rev. David Boyter, officiating. The family received friends from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund PO Box 417 Moore, SC 29369

Condolences may be made to www.striblingfuneralhome.net

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC.

