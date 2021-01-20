NINETY SIX — Hazel Williams Chandler, 84, of 223 Watts Bridge Road, Ninety Six, widow of Olin Richard Chandler, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter to the late Ralph Williams and Kathleen Smith Williams. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Sloan Plant and enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. Mrs. Hazel was a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Nancy Silcox (Jimmy) of Greenwood and Joyce Summerow of Clinton; brother, John Williams of Ninety Six; grandchildren, Melissa Williamson (Tony), Steven Taylor (Amy), Marie Hughes, Linda Anderson (Jessie), Julie Hostetler, Michael Summerow, and Jennifer Brewington; twelve great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Olin, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Gail Gillion Hughes; three sisters, Betty Murray, Judy Cockrell, and Emma Williams; and one brother, James Williams.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Judy and Patrice and all the staff at the Hospice and Palliative of the Piedmont for the care of Mrs. Hazel.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel mausoleum, with the Rev. Oliver McCurry officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Hazel's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneral.com, where you can also send messages to the family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members will be at their respective homes.