Hayden Pressley McCutcheon, 26, resident of 206 Cedar Springs Road, only son of Nolan Todd and Lisa Tuck McCutcheon, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home.
Born March 9, 1995, in Greenwood, he was a 2013 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended the College of Charleston on a baseball scholarship and later attended Spartanburg Methodist College on a baseball scholarship.
He was a member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church.
Hayden was the light of his mom and dad's lives. He was loved by so many and brought immense happiness to everyone who knew him. We will always love and remember our sweet boy!
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his paternal grandmother, Patsy McCutcheon of Greenwood; his maternal grandparents, Howard "Sonny" and Kay Childs Tuck of Bradley; a maternal great-uncle, Hardy Tuck of Greenwood; a paternal uncle, Jeffrey and wife Missy McCutcheon of Greenwood; a maternal uncle, John Tuck of Greenwood; a maternal aunt, Laurie Tuck Radke of Ft. Mill; three very special cousins, Reed McCutcheon of Greenwood, Zack Radke and Caswell Radke, both of Ft. Mill.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Nolan McCutcheon; paternal great-grandmother, Nellie Rhoden; maternal great-grandmother, Edna Childs and an aunt, Melanie Tuck.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, at Abney Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Williams officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abney Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 By-Pass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.