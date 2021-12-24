Hayden Pressley McCutcheon, 26, resident of 206 Cedar Springs Road, only son of Nolan Todd and Lisa Tuck McCutcheon, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home.

Born March 9, 1995, in Greenwood, he was a 2013 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended the College of Charleston on a baseball scholarship and later attended Spartanburg Methodist College on a baseball scholarship.

He was a member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church.

Hayden was the light of his mom and dad's lives. He was loved by so many and brought immense happiness to everyone who knew him. We will always love and remember our sweet boy!

Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his paternal grandmother, Patsy McCutcheon of Greenwood; his maternal grandparents, Howard "Sonny" and Kay Childs Tuck of Bradley; a maternal great-uncle, Hardy Tuck of Greenwood; a paternal uncle, Jeffrey and wife Missy McCutcheon of Greenwood; a maternal uncle, John Tuck of Greenwood; a maternal aunt, Laurie Tuck Radke of Ft. Mill; three very special cousins, Reed McCutcheon of Greenwood, Zack Radke and Caswell Radke, both of Ft. Mill.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Nolan McCutcheon; paternal great-grandmother, Nellie Rhoden; maternal great-grandmother, Edna Childs and an aunt, Melanie Tuck.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, at Abney Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Williams officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abney Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 By-Pass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McCutcheon family.

