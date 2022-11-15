Hattie Tisdale Wanda Rinker Nov 15, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE — Hattie Tisdale, 72, of 15 Polk Blvd., Greenville, SC, died at Fleetwood Post Acute on Friday, November 11, 2022. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenville Sc Fleetwood Post Richie Funeral Home Inc. Entrust Most read stories Greenwood police investigate shooting; no injuries reported Election Coverage: All local races called Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students Bare Necessities Food Pantry at Lander gets another boost from Music for Meals Countybank Ranked Top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based Lender AAMC receives funding for outreach vehicle Richardson makes return to Lander Gathering of a neighborhood