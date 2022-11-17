EASLEY — Hattie Ruth Tisdale, 72, passed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Easley, South Carolina. She was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on January 01, 1950. Hattie was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Alonie Miller Dawson.

Hattie attended the public schools of Abbeville, and Valley Brook of Piedmont, SC. She married Robert V. Tisdale, Sr. of Greenville, SC. She was retired from Safety Components in Greenville, SC.

