EASLEY — Hattie Ruth Tisdale, 72, passed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Easley, South Carolina. She was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on January 01, 1950. Hattie was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Alonie Miller Dawson.
Hattie attended the public schools of Abbeville, and Valley Brook of Piedmont, SC. She married Robert V. Tisdale, Sr. of Greenville, SC. She was retired from Safety Components in Greenville, SC.
Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, parents; one brother, George Dawson Jr. and one sister, Sallie May Dawson, and a son-in-law, Rufus Lee Thompson.
Hattie is survived by three sons, John A. (Darlene) Dawson of Simpsonville, SC, Robert V. (Christie) Tisdale, Jr, of Lyman SC, and William J. (Lakita) Tisdale of Easley, SC; one daughter, Crystal D. (Stanley) Tisdale, of Simpsonville SC; and a host of grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Hattie is also survived by her sister Ella Mae Dawson of Abbeville, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home Inc.