Mrs. Hattie Lee Butler Aiken, 91, widow of Charlie Hugh Aiken Sr., departed this walk of life on May 28, 2022. She was born March 12, 1931 to the late Deacon Horace Butler Sr. and Sarah Eliza Smith Butler. Hattie was a faithful member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Charlie Dennis (Josie) Aiken of Abbeville, SC, and Ronnie (Alise) Aiken of Augusta, GA; two daughters, Alfreda Aiken Kennedy of Greenwood, SC, and Althea Montrez Aiken of Hodges, SC; four grandchildren reared in the home, Ryan (Tekola) Moore, Andre (Shenequa) Aiken, Antwuan (Lashunda) Aiken, Latasha Aiken; grandchildren: Cedrik Aiken, Rodena Sagna, Michael Sagna, Jasmin Theil, Robert Adams, Wade Kennedy, Jr. and Denise Kennedy; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Services will be at noon on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Mars Hill Baptist Church, Hodges SC, Rev. Michael A. Butler officiating and Pastor Tommy Stanford Presiding. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc. Please be mindful practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
