Haskell Merchant Cromer, 87, of Windsor Oaks, husband of Sallie Adams Cromer and father of the late Nelson B. Cromer, died peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Saluda on February 4, 1935, he was a son of the late Kencler Kaminer Cromer and Mary Elizabeth Merchant Cromer. Haskell attended Ninety Six schools and retired from Sprint Telephone after 35 years of service. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, where he received the National Defense Award, the Good Conduct Medal and was awarded Airman of the Month on three occasions. Haskell entertained people with his powered parachute for 21 years. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and attended Laurel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years; nieces and nephews, Darin Cromer, Marc Cromer, Judith Creswell, Frank Jones, Dr. James E. Adams, Joyce Coleman Rushton, Andrew Coleman, Bernard Coleman, Bradford Coleman; several great nieces and nephews and his special furbaby and guardian, Gabbi.
In addition to his parents and his son, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Aubrey Eugene Cromer.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Rodgers and the Rev. Kelvin Hinson officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Larry Roark, Chris Meece, Joe Louis Jones, Joe Davis, Thomas Sprowl and Drew Johnstone.
Honorary escorts will be current and retired employees of the telephone company, MSA Hospice staff of Greenwood, Brenda Murray, Dennis Seymoure, Raymond Davis, Troy Dennin, Lindy Meece, Phyllis Johnstone, Joyce Roark, Tina Parks, Karen Williams and Martha Moore.
Special thanks is extended to the staff of MSA Hospice along with loving caregivers, Thomas Sprowl and Brenda Murray.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon-1 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.