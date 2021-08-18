SALUDA — Harvey Temples, 95, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hospice House of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Jacob Seth Temples and Palm Corley Temples, he was the husband of the late Myrtie Magdalene Cockrell Temples. Mr. Temples worked with the Southern Railroad and was retired after 27 years with the Greenwood Mills - Adams Plant. He was a member of Calvary Holiness Tabernacle.
Surviving are a son, Elliott Temples (Linda) of Greenwood, four daughters, Patricia Adams (Clyde), Carolyn Vines (Rodger) and Tami Bodie, all of Saluda and Judy Galloway of Ninety Six, a sister-in-law, Girlie Temples of Saluda, eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Temples was preceded in death by seven brothers, Noah Temples, Zeke Temples, Patterson Temples, Jakie Temples, Bazzie Temples, Bennett Temples and Ellis Temples and five sisters, Nora Temples, Leota McKnight, Georgia Cockrell, Frances Minick and Katheryn Rose Sheppard.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Calvary Holiness Tabernacle Church, with Rev. Mark Fincannon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Holiness Tabernacle, c/o Clyde Adams, 2413 Fruit Hill Rd., Ninety Six, SC 29666.
