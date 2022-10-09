Harvey Alex Hill, Jr., 85, of Greenwood, husband of Jimmie Hill, went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Born in Shuqualak, MS, he was a son of the late Harvey Alex Hill, Sr. and Virginia Louise Griggs Hill. Harvey was a veteran, having faithfully served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and in the SCNG for eighteen years. He worked with Life of Georgia and Independent Life as an insurance agent and was a member of Bold Spring Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jack Burton.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are his two daughters, Donna "Jan" Burton of Greenwood and Leisa Dawn Howard (Travis) of Georgia; a brother, Billy Hill (Lynesteen) of Florida; and a grandson, Travis Alexander "Alex" Howard of Georgia.
Harvey was a dedicated and loving family man. His wife and daughters meant the world to him. He will be missed dearly.
In meaningful memory of Harvey, "Gift of Life" blood donations may be made at your local blood center.
A private graveside service will be held.
Psalm 62:1 - "My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from Him."
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
