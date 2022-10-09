Flag

Harvey Alex Hill, Jr., 85, of Greenwood, husband of Jimmie Hill, went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Born in Shuqualak, MS, he was a son of the late Harvey Alex Hill, Sr. and Virginia Louise Griggs Hill. Harvey was a veteran, having faithfully served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and in the SCNG for eighteen years. He worked with Life of Georgia and Independent Life as an insurance agent and was a member of Bold Spring Baptist Church.

