Harry Whitner Herring Jr., 83, resident of 306 Orchard Drive, husband of Janice Matthews Herring, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Born August 7, 1938, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Harry Whitner Herring Sr. and Myrtle Keller Herring. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served in US Air Force. He was a retired sporting goods salesman, where he had a long career with Greenwood Specialty, Davidson’s Inc., and Hicks Inc. He had a great gift of gab and made many friends.
He was a member of Matthews Methodist Church, where he was an usher, a member of the Men's Club and a member of the Chug Matthews Sunday School class.
He was also a member of a Military Reunion Group KAS, Karamursel Air Station, a group of guys stationed in Karamursel Turkey from 1960 to 1961, a group that he loved deeply.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Dody (Mike) Mobley, and Deena Herring of Greenwood and Daniel Herring of VT; a sister Gloria (Ike) Tiller and a brother Bill Herring, both of Greenwood; eleven grandchildren: Jessica (Chip) Justus of San Diego, Matthew (Holly) Herring of Alabama, Michael (Joanna) Herring, Monica (Donovan Brock) Herring of Georgia, Joshua (Laura) Snelling, Cooper Mobley, Kayla (Eli) Harrell, Kody (Hali Steele) of Greenwood, Melody Herring, Moriah Herring, and Meredith Herring of Greenville; fifteen great-grandchildren and two more on the way; three sisters-in-law Betty (Bob) Burgess and Gary (Tom) Collins of Anderson, Sue (David) Matthews and eight nieces and six nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Ike Tiller (his partner in mischief), Tom Collins, David Matthews and Chuggie Matthews.
A memorial service will be held at Matthews United Methodist Church Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends and family directly afterwards.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave.
