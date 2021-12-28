Harry Francis Yarbrough

NINETY SIX — Harry Francis Yarbrough, 85, widower of Jobeth Freeman Yarbrough, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.

Born July 18, 1936, in Thunderbolt, GA, he was a son of the late Boyd and Jessie Long Yarbrough. He was a graduate of Georgia Technical College. Harry was a decorated US Air Force Veteran.

Surviving are his son, Dr. Boyd and wife Lisa Yarbrough of Ninety Six; two grandchildren, Dr. Ambra Yarbrough (Wayne) Hiott of Columbia, SC, and Tyler Boyd (Frances) Yarbrough of Charlotte NC; three great grandchildren, Berkley Boyd Hiott, Harrison Wayne Hiott, and Frances Ann Yarbrough; and sister-in-law, Inda Freeman Shirley of Fayettville, GA. He is also survived by a brother, Ron Yarbrough of Pensacola, FL; and a sister, Carolyn Yarbrough of Savannah, GA.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Sonya Yarbrough Gee and wife Jobeth Freeman Yarbrough.

Harry had a lifetime of service to his country, his church and his community. He was first in his flight training school and set several flight records in the air force and was a member of the Mach Buster's Club for exceeding the speed of sound in his F-86 Sabre Jet. He retired as Director of Transportation Planning after a successful career with Norfolk Southern Railway. Upon moving to Big Canoe, GA, in 1997, Harry immediately became involved in service to the Big Canoe Chapel and the community. Harry and Jobeth were instrumental in starting Good Samaritan Health and Wellness, recruiting and training hundreds of volunteers to fully staff the much-needed health and wellness center for Pickens County.

A memorial service will be held at Big Canoe Chapel, GA at a later date.

Memorials may be made to University of Georgia School of Law, Sonya Yarbrough Gee Memorial Scholarship, 225 Herty Drive Athens, GA 30602 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Yarbrough family.

Tags