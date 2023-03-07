NINETY SIX — Harry Dale Berry, 93, former resident of Ninety Six, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born June 21, 1929 in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Claude B. and Emmie Coleman Berry. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and served in the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Berry was a cattleman and a livestock auctioneer. He was also employed by the Saluda County and Wilkes County Stockyards.
Mr. Berry was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Ninety Six Lions Club.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are a niece, Suzanne Berry (Moffatt) Burris of Chapin; two great nephews, Thomas Burris and David (Rebecca) Burris; and one great-great-nephew, Calvin Burris and one great-great-niece, Katherine Burris, as well as many cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery, with Rev. Phillip Chandler and Rev. Scott Gilmer officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ann Devore, Vickie Fields, Paul Johnson, Richard Shealy, Rhonda Hughes, Bobby Stodemire, Randy Stevenson, Paul Walker, members of the Saluda County Livestock Market Association and staff of Wesley Commons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul U.M.C., PO Box 66, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Elmwood Cemetery, PO Box 345, Ninety Six, SC 29666.