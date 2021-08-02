Harris Bailey Sr., 97, of 339 Greenbriar Drive, widower of Clara Simpson Bailey, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Abbeville County, he was the son of the late John Tolbert and the late Hattie Bailey. He was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E Church and was a World War II Veteran in the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Harris (Rev. Sheryl Kemp) Bailey, Jr. of Greenwood; two daughters, Diane Elizabeth Bailey of Clinton, SC, and Helen (Randy Rohl) Bailey of Salisbury, NC and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Julian Crawford. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.